Oahu woman on ventilator beats COVID-19, reunites with dog

An Oahu woman is back home after recovering from COVID-19.

Glenda Tucker spent 22 days in the hospital at Tripler Army Medical Center. She spent twelve of those days on a ventilator.

On Saturday, Tucker was released from the hospital.

Hospital staff cheered and lined the halls as she was wheeled out.

“They lined the halls… that was just… so beyond… I’m getting tears in my eyes thinking about it,” Tucker said about the emotional send off.

Tucker said it was a moment doctors weren’t sure was going to happen.

“[My doctor] said I had a less than 10% chance of making it,” Tucker said.

It all started on April 2nd, when Tucker went to the hospital because she was feeling extremely nauseous.

Coronavirus wasn’t even a thought in her mind.

“Not at all. Not at all because I always wore my mask, I always took precautions, I eat only organic, I do yoga,” Tucker said about her careful and healthy lifestyle.

Tucker said she hadn’t recently traveled either, so she had no idea how she could of contracted the virus.

Before she knew it, she was in the ICU on a ventilator.

“You lose your sense of taste, you lose your sense of smell, you feel chills, the next thing you know you’re hot,” she said.

Tucker continued to fight and stay positive, but the hardest part of being in the hospital was perhaps being away from her best friend, Mana.

“It was horrible,” Tucker exclaimed. “I’m used to having him right by side all the time, so you know, to not have him there, it’s hard to sleep without him,” she said about her 5-year-old dog mana.

Tucker didn’t have anyone to watch her dog, so the Hawaiian Humane Society stepped up to help.

“The idea of being hospitalized for instance without knowing that my pet is looked after and cared for would be probably one of the more stressful things besides my own health, and we want to be a part of the solution,” Daniel Roselle, Hawaiian Humane Society Director of Community Relations.

Roselle said the Hawaiian Humane Society will watch your pet if you are hospitalized due to the coronavirus free of charge.

Dr. Kasey Carter, the Chief Veterinarian at the Hawaiian Humane Society said seeing Mana be reunited with Tucker was incredible.

“Mana was so happy to see her and she was so happy to see him, it felt pretty good,” Dr. Carter said. “I told her to come back in a few months and I’ll give her a hug”

Tucker said she is grateful for all of her doctors and nurses who saved her life.

She is also thankful Mana was taken care of during her time of need.

“It’s such a good feeling, and I’m so grateful.”

Roselle said anyone who needs help caring for their pets due to the coronavirus can call the Hawaiian Humane Society.