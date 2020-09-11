Oahu unemployment soars due to shutdown; federal $300-weekly certification starts Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many businesses remain closed under Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s stay-at-home order and its extension to at least a full four weeks from when it started in late August, and it’s taking a devastating toll on island workers.

Oahu’s unemployment rate has shot up drastically from about 3,500 newly unemployed a week to nearly 5,400 more people losing their jobs weekly. That’s a 51 percent hike compared to the pre-shutdown period.

All of the other counties combined posted just a 7.7 percent initial-claim increase over the same period, even with many neighbor island hotels adding layoffs due to the continual postponement of the pre-travel COVID-19 test program.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says that people should be able to file their Lost Wages Assistance certifications in their online accounts starting Saturday, Sept. 12.

That’s the program that will pay up to five weeks of $300-a-week federal plus-ups, backdated to Aug. 1, for people receiving $100 dollars a week or more in state unemployment payments and who are unemployed due to COVID.

The DLIR will start processing payments in October, and the payments will be staggered for each week eligible.

The labor department says:

“Claimants are required to sign into their accounts on the unemployment insurance portal and answer a pop-up page that allows them to self-certify that they were partially or wholly unemployed due to COVID-19. A graphic demonstrating the process is available. The DLIR will start processing payments in October and the payments will be staggered for each week you are eligible. Payments will be retroactive for all the weeks for which you are eligible. With the assistance of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), the DLIR has received approval to pay five weeks of benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The program will pay $300 a week to all eligible claimants that receive at least $100 per week in unemployment insurance benefits. The program excludes those with a weekly benefit amount of less than $100 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits. Payments will be retroactive for the weeks ending 8/1/2020, 8/8/2020, 8/15/2020, 8/22/2020 and 8/29/20. Individuals with pending issues preventing payment will not receive the additional $300 per week if they are allowed benefits after the program has ended. Unlike the FPUC program ($600 plus-up) that ended in July, LWA is a grant with a finite amount of funding. When FEMA exhausts its grant funding, it will no longer have the resources to provide LWA payments and the program will end.”

