Oahu to remain in Tier 2 of Honolulu’s COVID-19 Recovery Framework

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i State Department of Health reported 213 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, Jan.7. For the most recent weekly assessment ending on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Oahu’s 7-day average for new coronavirus cases was at 102 with a test positivity rate of 4.5%. O‘ahu will remain in Tier 2 of Honolulu’s COVID-19 Recovery Framework. The case count without inmates is the count used to determine tier movement.

“The health and safety of everyone here on O‘ahu is our number one priority,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “While today’s bump in cases is concerning, I’m confident that we will be able to move forward in a way that is calculated and based on science. A surge in cases was anticipated by our health experts following the holiday season but it’s what we do now that will determine how devastating an impact this will have on our island in the weeks and months to come.”

Fortunately, no COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Oahu on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The City’s COVID-19 information call center remains open every day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on holidays. Residents can call the 768-CITY (2489) information hotline or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov and the website, oneoahu.org is still active.