Oahu to offer more drive-thru COVID testing on Aug. 16

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is holding another drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The testing will be conducted by Premier Medical Group Hawaii at Kaka’ako Waterfront Park from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Testing will be free for those with medical insurance, so be sure to have your proof of insurance with you.

Walk-ups will also be accommodated.

For more information on the testing, contact Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 808-304-8816.