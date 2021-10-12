Oahu to drop some COVID restrictions as other counties wait for approval

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some COVID restrictions on Oahu will be dropped starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, while other counties are waiting for the governor to approve their request.

Outdoor stadiums and concert venues will be allowed up to 50% capacity or up to a thousand people. That means Ching Stadium will finally have some fans at the next UH football home game on Oct. 23. Everyone will have to be vaccinated, wear a mask and still follow social distance guidelines. Fans can have water but no food or other drinks.

Also starting Oct. 13, road races can have up to 500 participants. That still falls way short of what the organizers of the Honolulu Marathon were anticipating, but they’re holding out hope that more people will be allowed when the event happens in December.

Starting Oct. 20, outdoor weddings and funerals can have up to 50% capacity or 150 people. Indoor entertainment venues can also have 50 % capacity or up to 500 people. Everyone has to be vaccinated.

Other counties are waiting for the governor to approve their request to drop restrictions. Kauai wants to eliminate the tier system. A county spokesperson says it’s because the system would have expired when 70% of the state is fully vaccinated and would drop most restrictions.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the delta variant, certain restrictions must remain in place. The County of Kaua’i will continue to enforce state rules on travel, face coverings, social gathering sizes, business capacity limits, and other statewide mandates,” said Mike Dahilig, Kauai Managing Director.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino is also asking to allow larger gatherings. Currently, 25 people are allowed outdoors and 10 indoors. He also wants customers at restaurants to be allowed to get tested within 48 hours if they’re not vaccinated. He says the governor will make an announcement by Oct. 17.