Oahu tier modifications request sent to Gov. David Ige

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu could see fewer restrictions and move into Tier 4 by the week of Monday, May 31.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he sent modified metrics to Gov. David Ige on Friday, May 28, which would loosen restrictions for Oahu residents since 51% of Hawaii’s population is fully vacinated.

Mayor Blangiardi did not go into detail about what is in his request, but he says the modifications are aggressive.

“And we saw that [modifications] throughout Tier 3 if you recall,” Mayor Blangiardi said. “We did three modifications to Tier 3, so what we’ve done now going into Tier 4 — which is an even better state than we’ve been in before — is to be pretty aggressive with that.”

Mayor Blangiardi hopes to have his request approved by Wednesday, June 2.