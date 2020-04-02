Oahu tattoo community donates needed gloves to Humane Society

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of tattoo parlors on Oahu came together to help the animals at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Gloves are an essential part of the day-today operations at the animal shelter. Among its many uses, exam gloves can prevent the spread of contagious skin issues.

“Even just that one little piece of equipment is such a critical need,” said the Director of Community Relations for the Hawaiian Humane Society, Daniel Roselle.

Roselle explained that gloves help keep both the animals and the staff safe.

However, amid the spread of COVID-19, gloves are near impossible to find.

The shelter’s supply was running low.

But thanks to the Oahu tattoo community, it’s stocked again.

“As we heard they were starting to have a shortage of supplies, we realized we had supplies sitting around that obviously aren’t going to get used right now,” said Tony Naggar of Honolulu Piercing Company.

Tattoo and piercing companies donated a total of 100 boxes.

On behalf of the Hawaiian Humane Society, Roselle wants to say thank you to those who donated.

“Our work with these animals continues,” he said. “What has been gratifying to us, immensely gratifying, is the public’s response to step up for these animals.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society will be hosting a Pet Food Bank drive this Friday to give back to those in need in the community. The drive is from 10am-2pm. For more information, click here.