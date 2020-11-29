Oahu surge testing wraps up on Monday, Nov. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The last day to receive a free surge test from the City and County of Honolulu will be Monday, Nov. 30.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials will be using the remaining test kits from the surge testing this summer to complete the round scheduled for Nov. 30.

Anyone can make an appointment, but priority will be given to workers in the tourism industry.

The surge testing on Nov. 30 will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Waikiki Shell

Queens West Hospital

Neal Blaisdell Center

Hawaii State Capitol

Kailua District Park

To register for an appointment, click here.