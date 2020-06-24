Oahu satellite city halls reopen by appointment only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Satellite city halls across Oahu will start reopening Wednesday, July 1.

It will be by-appointment only which you can start making online Monday, June 29.

You’ll be required to wear face coverings and stay six feet away from people.

The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will remain closed as it prepares to relocate within the shopping center.

