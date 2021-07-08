Oahu restaurants and bars may now be exempt from 6-foot distance requirement if customers show these items

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a new order on Thursday implementing Tier 5 of the City’s COVID-19 recovery framework. This increases social gatherings group sizes to 25 people indoors and 75 outdoors.

As part of the Order, restaurants and bars on Oahu may now choose to operate under the “social establishments” category, which exempts them from the 6-foot distance requirement if customers show proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test result received within 48 hours. If not, restaurants have to stick to the 6-foot rule and 75% capacity.

This Order is effective through September 5 unless terminated or superseded by another order or operation of law. Click here to read the full list of new guidelines relating to Tier 5.

Below are the changes to restaurants and bars in the City & County of Honolulu:

For purposes of this section, a “Restaurant” or “Bar” means a business or operation that sells and serves food or beverages (or both) for on premises consumption. Restaurants and Bars in the City may only provide seated table service to customers under the following requirements, conditions, and privileges:

a. Operations.

i. Face coverings (as defined in Order 5).

Employees – All employees must wear face coverings during their shifts.

Customers – Customers must wear face coverings consistent with Order 5 of the Order at all times within the facility, except when eating or drinking.

ii. Performers/Activities subject Order 8.

Performers and customers engaged in singing, playing wind instruments, and similar activities are encouraged to follow the guidance set forth in Order 8 of the Order.

All other performers employed or contracted by a Bar/Restaurant shall maintain physical distance of at least six (6) feet from customers and wear face coverings at all times during their shifts.

iii. Groups are limited to a maximum of twenty-five (25) individuals indoors, and seventy-five (75) individuals outdoors, per group.

iv. Seating. Only sit-down table services is allowed. No standing bar/dining areas are allowed. Seating shall be arranged so that six (6) feet of separation is maintained between groups. Groups within the Restaurant/Bar are prohibited from intermingling.

v. Contact tracing information. Restaurant and Bar operators may only permit patrons to dine indoors if Sign-in Data is collected.

Operators of Bars/Restaurants that provide table service are strongly encouraged to implement a reservation system for customers to facilitate collection of the Sign-in Data.

This requirement does not apply to Restaurants/Bars that do not provide table service (e.g., fast food).

vi. Condiments shall be by request in single-use disposable packets, or reusable condiment containers that are sanitized between parties.

vii. Tables and chairs must be fully sanitized after each group (or individual customer) leaves the Bar/Restaurant.

viii. When non-disposable dishware and utensils are used, they must be sanitized after each use consistent with Hawaii Department of Health guidance and regulations, and “best practices” of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) (available here), as updated or superseded.

ix. Provide disposable menus or menu boards, or sanitize reusable menus after each use.

x. Hourly touch-point sanitization (workstations, equipment, screens, door knobs, restrooms, etc.) required.

xi. No self-service buffets or drink stations.

xii. Additional restrictions for Restaurants and Bars holding a liquor license. For Restaurants/Bars operating under this section that hold a liquor license issued by the Liquor Commission of the City and County of Honolulu, State of Hawaii for on premises consumption, or that allow on premises liquor consumption on a BYOB basis, the following restrictions and penalties also apply:

Hours for on premises consumption. Operators shall cease the sale, service, and prohibit consumption of liquor at or before midnight (12:00 a.m.) each day; and shall not have liquor, whether in bottle, glass, or other container, open and readily consumable after midnight (12:00 a.m.) each day. For liquor licensees, the start time for the sale, service, and consumption of liquor shall remain the same, based upon the class of license.

xiii. All employees must be trained to know and enforce the requirements of this Restaurants/Bars section.

b. Hygiene.

i. Employer must provide hand washing capability or sanitizer for employees and customers.

ii. An adequate supply of soap, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and paper towels must be available at all times.

iii. Frequent hand washing/sanitizing by employees is required.

c. Staffing.

i. Provide training for employees regarding these requirements and each facility’s respective COVID-19 mitigation plan.

ii. Conduct pre-shift screening, maintain staff screening log.

iii. No employee displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should provide services to customers. Symptomatic or ill employees should not report to work.

iv. No person should work within 72 hours of exhibiting a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, and follow the CDC’s “What To Do If You Are Sick” guidance, available here.

v. Employer must establish a plan for employees getting ill and a return-to-work plan following CDC guidance, which can be found online here.

d. Cleaning and Disinfecting.

i. Cleaning and disinfecting must be conducted in compliance with CDC guidance.

ii. When an active employee is identified as being COVID-19 positive by testing, cleaning and disinfecting must be performed as soon after the confirmation of a positive test as practical consistent with CDC guidance.

iii. CDC guidance can be found online here.

e. Encouraged practices. Restaurants/Bars are encouraged to do the following:

i. Have customers enter and exit through different entries using one-way traffic, where possible.

ii. Start or continue entryway, curbside, and home delivery.

iii. Encourage making reservations, preordering for dine-in service, and ordering for contactless pickup and delivery either by telephone or other remote means.

iv. Implement cashless and receiptless transactions.

f. Pilot sidewalk/outdoor dining privilege. From the effective date of this section, through the termination of Mayor’s COVID-19-related Emergency Proclamation (as supplemented or extended), Restaurants and Bars abutting City property may use City Property for their operations under the following conditions:

i. The facility must be on the ground floor and abut paved City property

ii. Upon 24-hour’s notice, the facility must vacate City property for regular maintenance by City (e.g. steam cleaning).

iii. The facility is responsible for own equipment, furniture, and supplies, which must be stored elsewhere during closed hours.

iv. The utilized City property may only be used by the facility during its business normal hours, but shall not be used between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

v. The facility is responsible for compliance with any additional requirements relating to its Hawaii Department of Health Food Establishment Permit.

vi. Liquor sales, if any, on the utilized City property must be authorized under the facility’s liquor license and applicable law.

vii. No additional signage is permitted within the utilized City property.

viii. Services must be consistent with the requirements of this section, including Social Distancing Requirements and physical spacing of tables and customers.

ix. Furniture must be located at least six (6) feet from any vehicular ramp, driveway or street intersection.

x. No live or amplified music is allowed on the utilized City property.

xi. Furniture shall not be placed over planter strips and tree wells

xii. Furniture shall be outside an eight (8)-foot radius around bus stops and a five (5)-foot radius around fire hydrants.

xiii. All fire lanes shall be open and accessible at all times.

xiv. The facility is responsible for rubbish collection.

xv. Facilities must cease operations completely when Mayor’s COVID-19- related Emergency Proclamation (as supplemented) is no longer in effect.

xvi. Violations of these requirements will result in forfeiture of this privilege.

xvii. Sidewalk/outdoor dining and beverage services under this section may include parklets (i.e., use of abutting parking/street spaces converted to dining space), subject to pedestrian clearance, traffic, and safety issues as determined by the City through the department(s) having authority over those issues.

xviii. Where sidewalks are present on all or part of the utilized City property, the facility must ensure a clear right of way of at least 36 inches at all times, (although 48 inches is recommended).

xix. For facilities abutting “pedestrian malls”, as more specifically defined in Section 29-1.1, et seq. of the Revised Ordinances of the City and County of Honolulu 1990 (as amended), the following additional requirements apply:

A clear 20-foot wide right of way to accommodate delivery and emergency vehicles must be maintained at all times

Operation cannot exceed mall hours

No liquor service is allowed

All rubbish must be removed nightly

If the ground of the City property utilized consists of pavers, the facility must take precautions to prevent and address food, liquid, and grease spills

xx. For facilities abutting a City park or playground, use of the City Property is limited to seven (7) feet from property line, and no more than one row of tables.

xxi. Activities permitted under this section may begin upon acceptance by the City of a completed liability form and proof of insurance.

g. Enforcement. Any Restaurant/Bar in violation of any provision under this “Restaurants and Bars” section shall be subject to

(1) immediate closure for 24 hours by the Honolulu Police Department to provide an opportunity to cure the violation and provide staff training to protect the public health; and

(2) the penalties generally authorized by this Order.

Any Restaurant/Bar holding a liquor license issued by the Honolulu Liquor Commission in violation of any provision of this “Restaurants and Bars” section shall also be subject to

(1) immediate closure for 24 hours by the Honolulu Police Department and/or the Honolulu Liquor Commission to provide an opportunity to cure the violation and provide staff training to protect the public health; and

(2) the penalties enforceable pursuant to the Rules of the Liquor Commission of the City and County of Honolulu, State of Hawaii, and the Liquor Laws of Hawaii under Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 281, which may include a reprimand, fine, suspension, and/or revocation of the liquor license.