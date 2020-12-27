Oahu residents with City Card have extended deadline to use it by Dec. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has now extended the deadline to use the City Card until Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.



The deadline to was originally set for Sunday, Dec. 27.

The city reports that 2,124 of 3,724 City Cards have been activated to date.

The cards can be used at grocery stores and convenience stores on Oahu including Sam’s Club and Costco. To use the card, it must first be activated.

To activate a card, visit oneoahu.org/city-card. or call the activation hotline at 1-877-827-7727 or 1-800-342-7374 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hawaii time.