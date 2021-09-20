Oahu residents who live in these ZIP codes can order free COVID test kits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Oahu residents can begin ordering free COVID-19 test kits, while supplies last, thanks to a federal pilot program called the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge.

Eight rapid antigen tests will be sent to 125,000 residents who live in eligible ZIP codes (listed below). Participants are encouraged to use the tests twice a week for four weeks, regardless of symptoms.

“Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a statement. “This program provides participating communities with another tool to protect themselves and their families as we continue to increase access to testing.”

Residents who live in the following ZIP codes are eligible: 96701, 96706, 96707, 96712, 96717, 96730, 96731, 96734, 96744, 96762, 96782, 96786, 96789, 96791, 96792, 96795, 96797, 96813, 96814, 96815, 96816, 96817, 96818, 96819, 96821, 96822, 96825, 96826, 96844, 96850, 96853, 96854, 96857, 96858, 96859, 96860, 96861, 96863.

The self-administered test kits will be available through Oct. 18, or while supplies last. These tests cannot be used for workplace testing requirements or other programs. Results can be ready in about 10 minutes.

Click here to order a test kit.