Oahu receives COVID vaccine, when can neighbor islands expect them

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Oahu, next week, the state health department is expecting another 7,800 doses that will begin trickling into medical facilities on neighbor islands.

About 40 healthcare workers at Queen’s Medical Center were scheduled to get their vaccine on Wednesday, and as more doses come into the state that number will continue to grow.

The Hawaii Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Advisory Working Group Co-Chair Dr. Steven Hankins said the state also has a preposition order for 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that is still going through federal vetting.

Hankins said, “We’ve been told by Operation Warp Speed is that these distributions will increase incrementally each week, and they will be rolling sort of in a weekly fashion.”

If the Moderna Vaccine receives emergency use authorization within the next few days, as many as 36,000 doses can reach Hawaii before the end of the year.

So far, the vaccines have only reached hospitals and clinics on Oahu.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said they are expecting doses as early as this week.

Kawakami said, “The delivery of vaccines to Kauai hospitals for healthcare workers could start as early as this week, we expect a limited number of doses initially and then more in the weeks and months to come.”

Last Friday, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the county will receive 8,000 doses for the first phase of vaccinations and another 8,000 for the needed booster shot.

The Maui Health System CEO Michael Rembis said their first shipment will include one case of 975 doses, he said it could cover 75% of healthcare workers.

“The date we’ve been given is December 21,” Rembis said. “We’ll be focusing on the highest risk employees at first, our COVID unit, our ICU, our emergency room, our housekeepers, those most in need are getting the vaccine the quickest.”

On the Big Island, Kona Community Hospital is also expecting a shipment of 975 doses on Monday. If arrival goes as planned, vaccinations will begin on Wednesday.

Hankins said Oahu was the first to receive the vaccine cargo since it met the federal government’s criteria for storage.

“The guidance was only to order for facilities that had cold, ultracold storage capacity at that time,” Hankins said. “And at the time, Queens was the only one available for a direct shipment.”

He said the state now has the capacity to store 780,000 viles of the Pfizer product.