Oahu now enters Tier 3 of the COVID-19 Reopening Strategy

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than four months in Tier 2, Oahu is finally loosening restrictions.

Thursday, Feb. 25, residents are waking up in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 Reopening Strategy, under Gov. David Ige’s amended Emergency Order.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The following activities and operations will be allowed starting Thursday:

  • Restaurants: groups of 10 people regardless of household/living unit. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
  • Social gatherings: groups up to 10 people
  • Shooting and archery ranges: groups up to 10 people 
  • Certain real estate operations: groups up to 10 people
  • Retail and service businesses: groups up to 10 people. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
  • Spiritual services: groups up to 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
  • Funerals: groups up to 25 people
  • Gyms and fitness facilities: operate indoors at 50% capacity
  • Indoor group physical activity classes: groups no more than 10 people
  • Hawaii Golf Phase 3 to be issued by PGA Aloha Section shortly
  • Other commercial attractions: indoor groups of 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
  • Commercial recreational boating: 50% capacity
  • Helicopter tours: groups up to 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated

All businesses and operations must still comply with social-distancing and face-covering requirements as outlined in the governor’s emergency order.

According to Mayor Blangiardi, Tier 4 will not happen until Thursday, Mar. 25.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories