Oahu now enters Tier 3 of the COVID-19 Reopening Strategy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than four months in Tier 2, Oahu is finally loosening restrictions.
Thursday, Feb. 25, residents are waking up in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 Reopening Strategy, under Gov. David Ige’s amended Emergency Order.
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
The following activities and operations will be allowed starting Thursday:
- Restaurants: groups of 10 people regardless of household/living unit. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
- Social gatherings: groups up to 10 people
- Shooting and archery ranges: groups up to 10 people
- Certain real estate operations: groups up to 10 people
- Retail and service businesses: groups up to 10 people. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
- Spiritual services: groups up to 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
- Funerals: groups up to 25 people
- Gyms and fitness facilities: operate indoors at 50% capacity
- Indoor group physical activity classes: groups no more than 10 people
- Hawaii Golf Phase 3 to be issued by PGA Aloha Section shortly
- Other commercial attractions: indoor groups of 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
- Commercial recreational boating: 50% capacity
- Helicopter tours: groups up to 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated
All businesses and operations must still comply with social-distancing and face-covering requirements as outlined in the governor’s emergency order.
According to Mayor Blangiardi, Tier 4 will not happen until Thursday, Mar. 25.