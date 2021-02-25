Oahu now enters Tier 3 of the COVID-19 Reopening Strategy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than four months in Tier 2, Oahu is finally loosening restrictions.

Thursday, Feb. 25, residents are waking up in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 Reopening Strategy, under Gov. David Ige’s amended Emergency Order.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The following activities and operations will be allowed starting Thursday:

Restaurants: groups of 10 people regardless of household/living unit. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated

Social gatherings: groups up to 10 people

Shooting and archery ranges: groups up to 10 people

Certain real estate operations: groups up to 10 people

Retail and service businesses: groups up to 10 people. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated

Spiritual services: groups up to 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated

Funerals: groups up to 25 people

Gyms and fitness facilities: operate indoors at 50% capacity

Indoor group physical activity classes: groups no more than 10 people

Hawaii Golf Phase 3 to be issued by PGA Aloha Section shortly

Other commercial attractions: indoor groups of 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated

Commercial recreational boating: 50% capacity

Helicopter tours: groups up to 10. The capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is eliminated

All businesses and operations must still comply with social-distancing and face-covering requirements as outlined in the governor’s emergency order.

According to Mayor Blangiardi, Tier 4 will not happen until Thursday, Mar. 25.