Oahu military families honored with holiday drive-through celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An estimated 160 wounded warriors and their families were honored with a drive-through holiday celebration filled with gifts, costumed characters and live music on Sunday. The event was part of the Wounded Warrior Ohana’s (WWO) annual holiday gala.

Event organizers decided to host a socially distanced drive-through event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event itself, which was held at the First Presbyterian Church Parking Lot in Kaneohe, welcomed 41 families consisting of 80 adults and 84 children from all branches of the military. Among the gifts given were dinner certificates, Christmas stockings, beverages, sweet treats, gift cards to local restaurants and more.

WWO says 84 children who were registered for the event in advance, received wrapped gifts, a family game, a stocking and a toy from Toys for Tots.