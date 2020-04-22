Oahu man who died from COVID-19 was released from hospital and relapsed

There were only two new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, both on Maui. But there were two overnight deaths, one on Oahu and one on Maui.

Both men were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Health officials say the Oahu man was released from the hospital because he was getting better. So it’s important to monitor COVID-19 patients after they leave the hospital.

The state Department of Health says the Oahu man who died had underlying health conditions. He was tested twice for coronavirus with negative results before he was released from the hospital. His health then deteriorated, and he died at home on Monday. Green says a relapse can happen when the patient’s lungs or heart are severely affected.

“A lot of the time it comes quite unseen so when people are held at the hospital longer, sometimes it’s for observation purposes, so we can quickly respond,” said Green.

He says it would be great if hospitals can keep checking on patients at home, but they just don’t have the resources. So it’s really up to the patient to take precautions.

“The main thing is to listen to your body, and if you’re having trouble breathing or chest pains or feeling worse, call and we will reassess you to make sure things are okay with X-Rays, EKG machines, and cat scans, and whatever is necessary to keep people alive,” said Green.

He says recovering patients can also take steps to prevent a possible relapse.

“They should do their breathing exercises, which we usually give to somebody, a breathing machine to inflate their lungs up and down to keep them wide open. So they don’t have any scarring in their lungs,” said Green.

As for the Maui man who died, officials say he had been a patient at Maui Memorial Medical Center since last year and his death is related to the cluster of 36 staff members and 20 patients. Green says the outbreak seems to have subsided.

“Fortunately that has diminished, the number of cases has flattened out to nothing as far as new cases go. I still am pressing for a lot of testing and for our hospitals to be ready, no matter what,” he said.

Green adds that he doesn’t see any reason for other patients at that hospital to be alarmed.