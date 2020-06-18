Oahu man returns from Nigeria work trip, arrested for allegedly breaking quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man is the second returning resident to be arrested for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

The Attorney General’s Office says that 43-year-old Christopher M. Jergovic was arrested outside of his Kailua residence on Monday morning, June 15. Witnesses reported that they saw the man outside after he returned from working in Nigeria on June 6.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw him driving away from his residence three times. On another occasion, they saw him outside walking. The Attorney General’s Office was notified and Jergovic was arrested.

His bail has been set at $2,000.

