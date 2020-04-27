Oahu man dies Sunday night of COVID-19, state death toll rises to 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Health reported the 15th death associated with COVID-19 Sunday night, April 26.
Health officials say that the patient was a man over 65-years-old of Oahu with underlying health conditions.
He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated.
At noon, the DOH reported two new COVID-19 positive cases in the state. Health officials reported that both of the new cases are minors under the age of 18. This brought the state total to 606.
As for recoveries, the state total was brought up to 488 with six more people who were released from isolation.
