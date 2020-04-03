Oahu hotels donate items large and small for COVID relief

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association has partnered with Hawaii Nautical to collect donations from hotel properties around Oahu.
These donations include everything from linens and toiletries to furniture. Hotels from Waikiki to Kapolei had pickups today. It will all go to support multiple initiatives like the COVID-19 temporary quarantine center, which was established to house homeless individuals throughout the pandemic.
Other organizations involved in the temporary quarantine center program include the Institute for Human Services, Local 5, the State Department of Health, and the City & County of Honolulu.
The hotels making donations on today’s pickups included
- Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club
- Hampton Inn Kapolei
- Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
- Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger
- Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Ambassador Hotel
- Royal Garden Hotel
