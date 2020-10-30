Oahu family creates contactless candy conveyor belt to celebrate COVID-19 Halloween

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ghosts, zombies and candy! The Marsh family is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive, but in Coronavirus pandemic fashion.

“I could do a mechanical arm or something like that,” said Aaron Marsh, creator of the contactless candy machine. “I searched around and I found a design from a few years ago of a conveyor belt candy machine.”

The machine is designed to look like Jack Skellington from the popular Tim Burton movie The Nightmare Before Christmas.

It looks like all fun and games, but the machine took five weeks to build.

“The hardest part was the actual head itself. It’s all paper mache and it’s large. We had a lot of going back and forth and get trying to get it to work. The majority is structured PVC pipe. So the conveyor belt and everything and then it took a lot of sewing by my wife to cover everything up.”

It was a family affair with Marsh’s daughter and son getting in on the fun.

The family spent hours programming the invention.

“There’s a hopper in the back, which is basically a large bucket. It’s programmed onto a spinning wheel and it’s timed to spit the candy out. It’s also adjustable to bring it out so it just drops off.”

Eager trick-or-treaters can walk up to Jack Skellington, open their bags and wait for their treats to be delivered.

“We’ll set it out front and keep social distancing to the maximum. We’ll use safe measures like handling the candy freshly from the bag to the end of the hopper.”

The contactless candy conveyor belt will be out on McCorriston Street from 3 to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

