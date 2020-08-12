Oahu Family Court employee tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary confirms an Oahu Family Court employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The worker was at the courthouse on Friday. The worker had some symptoms on Saturday, and received a positive test result on Tuesday.

The judiciary says any employee that had close prolonged contact with the worker last week was sent home to self-quarantine, and advised to check with their doctor.

Contact tracing and cleaning have started already.

The Kapolei Judiciary Complex, where the Family Court is located, will remain open.

Other agencies have also been notified.

The Judiciary has been limiting access to its facilities to those with official court business only.

In addition, First Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning on Monday issued an order increasing the number of proceedings to be conducted remotely by video conference or by telephone. This was done in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

Face covering are required, social distancing measures are in place, and increased cleaning of high traffic areas in the courthouse continue to be performed.

This is the second confirmed positive case of a Judiciary employee. Last week an asymptomatic employee at the South Kohala District Court on Hawaii island tested positive.

Latest Stories on KHON2