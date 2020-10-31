Oahu families getting creative with celebrating Halloween during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The clock is ticking down to Halloween. While this holiday season will be much different than others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are still finding ways to celebrate Halloween safely.

Kahala resident Roy King and his family are using a new invention this year, a candy chute, to maintain social distancing while getting candy out to kids trick-or-treating.

He said his son made it out of a simple rain gutter and added some decorations.

“We saw something similar on television. Our son thought he would construct something that we could put just in front of our gate that will dispense the candies directly into someone’s trick or treat bag,” said King.

He said it helps because they don’t have to worry about handing out candy or worry about the kids reaching into a bowl of candy, which could potentially spread germs.

With the new invention plus a whole lot of scary decorations, he said they are prepared for trick-or-treaters.

“We’re prepared in case we do but if we don’t, that’s okay too,” said King.

It’s not just those giving candy getting creative, but some parents are as well.

A few streets down in Kahala, resident Sara Davis said she has a long list of events planned for her three kids that can all be done in their backyard.

“We’re going to do things like wrapping the dads in toilet paper, and knocking on doors, and getting candy, and crawling through spiderwebs and we’re going to throw candy off the roof,” the family said.

They will also have a trick or treat candy hunt and pumpkin carving. Davis said she and her neighbor brainstormed ideas from the Centers for Disease Control website.

“We’ve got young kids and have got to be creative in terms of doing something that’s new and different and how we can stay home and stay safe.” Sara Davis, Kahala Resident

She said just because people have to play it safer this year, it doesn’t mean they still can’t have fun.

“I think people decorating in front of their houses adds to the spirit … I think the spirit is still there,” said Davis.

The City and County of Honolulu recommends checking their Halloween guide before deciding how to celebrate the holiday season.

