Oahu expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 50 and older beginning Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Oahu residents age 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 12.

Eligibility will then be expanded to everyone 16 and older on April 19.

People 16 and older are already eligible for vaccinations in Hawaii County, Maui County and Kauai County.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible today to schedule their appointment as soon as possible,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a news release on Thursday, April 8. “Local pharmacies often have appointments available, so I advise going to hawaiicovid19.com and looking for a vaccine at a pharmacy near you.”

A wide variety of vaccination options can be found on the registration page here.

Older adults who may need additional assistance with registering or who qualify for transportation services can call Aloha United Way 2-1-1.