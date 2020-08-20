Oahu establishments ordered to close for violating COVID-19 orders

HONOLULU- On Aug. 15, three liquor licensed establishments were cited and ordered to close for 24 hours by Honolulu Liquor Commission Investigators for violating Mayor Caldwell’s “Act with Care, Do Not Gather” emergency order.
- The Nighthawk
- Pitch Sports Bar
- Vein at Kaka‘ako
The Honolulu Liquor Commission says it will continue to take action against those licensees who violate the conditions set forth in the Mayor’s Emergency Order.
