Oahu establishments ordered to close for violating COVID-19 orders

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU- On Aug. 15, three liquor licensed establishments were cited and ordered to close for 24 hours by Honolulu Liquor Commission Investigators for violating Mayor Caldwell’s “Act with Care, Do Not Gather” emergency order.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

  • The Nighthawk 
  • Pitch Sports Bar  
  • Vein at Kaka‘ako 

The Honolulu Liquor Commission says it will continue to take action against those licensees who violate the conditions set forth in the Mayor’s Emergency Order.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories