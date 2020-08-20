Oahu establishments ordered to close for violating COVID-19 orders

HONOLULU- On Aug. 15, three liquor licensed establishments were cited and ordered to close for 24 hours by Honolulu Liquor Commission Investigators for violating Mayor Caldwell’s “Act with Care, Do Not Gather” emergency order.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Nighthawk

Pitch Sports Bar

Vein at Kaka‘ako

The Honolulu Liquor Commission says it will continue to take action against those licensees who violate the conditions set forth in the Mayor’s Emergency Order.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2