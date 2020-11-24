Oahu businesses ordered to close for violating Emergency Order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several businesses on Oahu violated the Mayor’s emergency order so the Honolulu Liquor Commission required them to close for 24-hours.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Takumi on Kapolei Parkway served alcohol after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Related Content Tapas Waikiki shut down for 24 hours for violating emergency order

Chicken Factory on Keeaumoku also served alcohol after 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

TJ Sports Bar and Grill on Kapiolani Blvd. had customers without masks in groups, had more than 50% capacity and did not keep contact tracing records on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Ginza Nightclub/Mystique Lounge on Hopaka Street served alcohol after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

1938 Indochine/Qing Mu on Ala Moana Blvd had groups of more than five customers mingling inside on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Platinum Lounge on King Street served alcohol after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.