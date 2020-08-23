Oahu branches of First Hawaiian Bank close for lunch daily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank is closed for lunch from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Monday to Friday on Oahu starting Aug. 24.

The bank says this gives the staff a 45-minute lunch break.

It also complies with the Honolulu City and County mandated lunchroom closure.

The lunch time closure will be done until the mandate is lifted.

Neighbor islands as well as branches on Guam and Saipan keep their regular hours.

Other options besides in-person banking remain available such as ATMs, FHB Online and the FHB Mobile App.

First Hawaiian Bank Oahu Branch hours:

Open Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 to 4:00 p.m.

Closed for lunch Monday to Friday for 45 minutes from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Main Banking Center hours: Open Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 to 4:00 p.m.; closed for lunch daily for 45 minutes from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Saturday banking hours will continue from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at select branches

Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business at all FHB branches.

