Oahu beaches and parks to reopen for activities limited to one person

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite a drop in new COVID-19 cases on Oahu with just 58 on Sept. 8, Mayor Kirk Caldwell extended the county’s stay at home order for two weeks, although there are a few changes for solo activities outdoors.

Caldwell said parks and beaches will reopen on Sept. 10 but there is a catch, no gatherings are allowed, and even if it is someone within a person’s bubble, that person must go solo.

“If you’re running through a park by yourself, you’ll be ok, if you’re sitting by the beach by yourself, you’ll be ok,” Caldwell said. “But if you’re sitting on the beach with five of your best friends, you won’t be ok, you’ll be warned and if you don’t take action you’ll be cited.”

The mayor said these are the first steps towards reopening.

Community gardens will reopen for individuals, and hikers are asked to hike on trails alone, which raises safety concerns.

Caldwell said, “I think you should take your cell phone with you in case you get into trouble, I think you should take a hydro-flask or some other device so you can drink, stay fully hydrated, and I don’t think people should go on trails if they are not in shape to do so.”

The initial reopening of beaches and parks led to gatherings getting out of hand, according to the mayor, and he said it became difficult for police officers to enforce no gatherings from different households.

However, the recent order even applies to children with their parents.

“It’s just one person at a time at the park, so it’s going be difficult to have a young child to take that child to the park with their parent,” Caldwell said.

The extension of the two-week stay at home order also means non-essential businesses will remain closed. A reopening date is still to be determined, although Caldwell said they will be taking a different approach when industries reopen.

Caldwell said, “The first time we did ten orders for reopening, which I think led to confusion as we did, so we want to do fewer tranches, more businesses open up at one time.”

Given that the city is discouraging any group activities, play courts for basketball, tennis and other exercise equipment at parks will remain closed.

