Oahu bars given the green light to reopen

Bars across Oahu were given the green light to reopen on Friday, June 19, with new guidance in place.

It comes as the state sees an uptick in Covid cases. Many are concerned that alcohol impairs judgement, but many bar owners said they are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

“I actually feel super excited for the first time in the last three months,” said Breakers Restaurant and Bar owner Benji Weatherley. “We’re almost back to normal, having people sit at the bar is like basically 50% of our experience here at Breaker’s.”

Customers across the island were also happy to sit down, have a drink, and socialize once again.

“It has been a while, I feel like a man again,” David Rowlend, a Honolulu resident, said while laughing. “It feels good nice to have a drink.”

Under the new guidance, bars must limit groups within the bar to a maximum of 10 per group, ensure groups maintain a six-foot distance from other groups, and limit the occupancy at the bar to 50% of what it was before.

It’s a struggle for many bar owners, but it’s something they said they are willing to do.

“You make most of your income through liquor sales, so this is an exciting day for us to try to make the bills meet this month and try and get regularity going again in the community,” said Weatherley.

Bar owners said they are cleaning frequently, and won’t allow people who are not sitting at the bar to approach and wait for a drink.

“If we see people kind of backing up behind people sitting at the bar, we’re going to tell them to please go outside, wait until a seat opens up,” explained Cholo’s Haleiwa owner Nancy Salemi. “We can’t do that here, we have to follow the social distancing.”

She said when people leave the bar area, either the bartender or busser will come by to clean the chair and clean the bar area.

As for customers following the guidance while drinking, owners say they hope people can respect, understand, and follow the new rules.

“It’s not easy because people get in, they get comfortable, they’ve been cooped up for the last three or four months, and they want to get out and see friends, and so we’re doing what we can and we hope people are respectful with what everyone is trying to do and work with all the restaurants and bars,” said Murphy’s Bar owner Don Murphy.

In the first few hours of bars being open again, patrons said they felt safe.

“I feel comfortable coming here, I’m familiar with the place so I know that they’re doing it the best they can to make sure the customers are well taken care of,” said one Murphy’s customer.

“I noticed the bartender, Mary, washing her hands after very drink, and using hand sanitizer, so yeah, I feel safe,” said Roweland.

Hawaii County is the only county where bars remain closed.