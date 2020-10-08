Oahu and Maui opting in on state’s pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige says that none of the mayors told him that they were opting out of the state’s Oct. 15 plan.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Both Oahu and Maui say that they will follow the program. While there are still some concerns, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says that Oahu plans to participate in the state’s pre-travel testing program.

He says that one test is better than no test.

“You’ll hear every mayor and the governor talk about that. We don’t have the capacity right now to test every visitor who arrives here and, of course, have enough to test our local folks,” said Mayor Caldwell.

Ideally, Mayor Caldwell wants travelers to be tested twice but aside from capacity, another challenge is logistics.

“Do you take the test to visitors in their hotels? Do the visitors go to a testing site?” he asks. “Another logistics question, what happens if you find positives?”

Gov. Ige says that he does not want to be in a situation where visitors get tests over residents who need them.

“As I told the mayors, I’m just very concerned about diverting the testing capacity of our state from our local residents, for people who are symptomatic or people who have been exposed and need to get a test,” said Gov. Ige.

The city has about 28,000 tests remaining from the surge testing and there are two proposals on the table.

One is to use them at the airport for inter-island travel.

“The other option is to do surveillance testing in the resort area. So as visitors come back, we start testing not visitors but those who work in the industry, which would give us some of that assurance. I prefer the second,” said Mayor Caldwell.

The Maui County managing director Sandy Baz says that Maui will not be opting out of the state’s latest travel program. County officials also say that they’ve ordered state-approved tests.

“We have ongoing orders coming in and we feel that it can handle our residents to make sure we are covering any needs in case there is surge testing,” said Baz. “Also looking at providing antigen testing, lower-cost type of testing for different areas, and if we want to test our visitors, they have either option of either test.”

Latest Stories on KHON2