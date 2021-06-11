Honolulu mayor discusses Oahu’s move to Tier 4 with less restrictions and more flexibility for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu has entered Tier 4 of the recovery framework after Gov. David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to advance the City into the next tier, with some modifications. The shift will give businesses more flexibility with less restrictions.
The expansion allows social gatherings of up to 25 people outside and 10 people inside.
During a news conference on Friday, June 11, the mayor said at this point vaccinations are key to easing restrictions with the hope of ending the tier system altogether.
“I think Hawaii statistically has the best numbers in the country,” Blangiardi said.
Although the City is not enforcing people to prove their vaccination status, Blangiardi puts his trust in businesses to make the call. He recommends people to carry their cards.
Under Tier 4:
- Indoor organized sports are allowed. Spectators are allowed at up to 33% capacity.
- Commercial recreational boating is allowed without any capacity limit, but restaurant/bar rules will still apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed.
- Blangiardi also clarified that bars must still close at midnight.
- Social establishments such as dance, nightlife and karaoke are allowed at up to 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Outdoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 people.
- Indoor events such as concerts, meetings and conventions are allowed with a mitigation plan and 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Outdoor events at venues with defined capacity limits are allowed with a mitigation plan, 33% capacity or 67% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Outdoor events at venues without defined capacity but have controlled ingress and egress are allowed with a mitigation plan, at 30 individuals per 1,000 square feet or 60 individuals per 1,000 square feet if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Arcades are allowed without capacity limit. Restaurant/bar rules will still apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed.
- Road races and triathlons will be allowed with a permit.