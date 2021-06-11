Honolulu mayor discusses Oahu’s move to Tier 4 with less restrictions and more flexibility for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu has entered Tier 4 of the recovery framework after Gov. David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to advance the City into the next tier, with some modifications. The shift will give businesses more flexibility with less restrictions.

The expansion allows social gatherings of up to 25 people outside and 10 people inside.

During a news conference on Friday, June 11, the mayor said at this point vaccinations are key to easing restrictions with the hope of ending the tier system altogether.

“I think Hawaii statistically has the best numbers in the country,” Blangiardi said.

Although the City is not enforcing people to prove their vaccination status, Blangiardi puts his trust in businesses to make the call. He recommends people to carry their cards.

Under Tier 4: