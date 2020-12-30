NYE gatherings can turn into COVID cases for 2021

HONOLULU (KHON20 — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) is calling on families to celebrate New Year’s Eve within the household and avoid large gatherings, although not all residents expect people to follow the City’s gathering mandate.

Pacific Fireworks General Manager Dino Alexakos said, he has sold as many fireworks as 2019 but he is selling his inventory faster this year.

Alexakos said, “It looks like we may not make it through the 31st.”

He said, he would probably sell more fireworks than 2019 but has less inventory due to a shipment incident.

Fireworks can be heard throughout the island even before the holiday.

Honolulu Councilmember Brandon Elefante said, he has requested more patrols from the police department in areas where constituents have called with concerns over illegal fireworks.

Elefante said, “What I have been hearing in our communities across the island, especially in the district I represent, there have been these aerial types of bombs that have been going off that are very loud.”

There are concerns people will choose to gather at homes for New Year’s Eve, especially as most fireworks shows have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Michael Sy lives in Waikele and said, the usual end-of-the-year block parties are not being organized this year but he has a feeling people will still gather.

Sy said, “It’ll still be a block party, but individual houses, you know, but it’s a Hawaii tradition.”

The DOH is not asking people to ban gatherings altogether, but rather to keep them within the same house. The risk for transmission of the virus increases whenever there is intermingling between social bubbles.

“Limit those gatherings, keep the numbers small,” said Brooks Baehr, spokesperson for the DOH. “Do the things we already know we should be doing, like physical distancing, like wearing your mask, and if you can, please gather outside.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said decisions made at the end of 2020 will impact the start of 2021.

Caldwell said, “We are closing this door to 2020, let’s hope the next one is much better which means we have to start this year and end this year being very safe.”

The DOH said, participating in virtual concerts, planning a virtual countdown with friends and making a special dinner with the family are safer ways to celebrate.

“We’re going to keep it small,” Sy said. “Just for the family and stuff, and if that’s what they want, and it is to keep the numbers down, you know, I do want to play my part.”