NYC doctor encouraged with aloha from Hawaii ohana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are now more coronavirus cases in New York state alone than any single country in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Those in healthcare are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Family and friends of Dr. Ona Gurney are letting her know that they’re thinking of her, they love her and they are proud of her.

Gurney is a trauma critical care doctor in New York City.

“Ever since she was little she always wanted to be a doctor,” said Dr. Gurney’s sister Carol Cervantes.

Gurney and her husband are from Hawaii. The Kamehameha graduates are dealing with the coronavirus day in and day out.

“When she comes home, it’s difficult, right? Because now we have to plan on, is she going to bring home the virus with her?” said her husband, Justin Gurney.

Because of the global pandemic, Dr. Gurney is taking on a new role — treating COVID-19 patients. She’s been so busy, for obvious reasons, she couldn’t be interviewed.

“She’ll come home and maybe I’ll see her for half an hour. She’ll go straight to bed and does it all over again.”

Life for the Gurney’s has been altered dramatically.

“We have our routine. She comes in the door, everything goes straight into the washer and dryer. The dogs try to go to her, we don’t let them go to her, and she goes straight into the bathroom,” Justin Gurney said.

Her family is understandably worried about the Gurney’s getting sick themselves.

So that’s why their Hawaii ohana made a video filled with messages of support during a tough time.

“She was watching it in the morning and I heard her laughing. When I peeked over, I saw she was watching her phone, so for her, it really helped her go out and get back out there and start over, feel appreciated, feel loved,” said Justin Gurney.