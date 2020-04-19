Nurses postpone wedding to fight COVID-19 and get a surprise faux virtual wedding party

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Nicholas Laniauskas and Laura Wetherell are ER Nurses at Queens Medical Center. The couple posted a photo of themselves at work in their scrubs and PPE, holding signs that read “We were supposed to get married today, but instead we went to work for you. Stay home for us.”

That was Friday, April 17th, the day they were supposed to get married.

“Obviously it’s about the bigger picture. There’s more important things to worry about than getting married right now. As sad as it is, its more about flattening the curve,” Laniauskas said.

“And being responsible,” Wetherell added.

The couple have been together for four years. Laniauskas popped the question while they were vacationing in Osaka, Japan in December 2018.

They’d been preparing ever since.

“It was supposed to be a big wedding,” Wetherell said.

“Two-hundred, plus people and a lot of planning.”

They decided to postpone it six weeks ago.

Being in the medical field, they both knew it was the right thing to do and a small price to pay to keep everyone safe.

“It’s a small sacrifice. It’s obvious there’s people out there that are getting furloughed, losing their jobs or even getting sick and dying. For us to postpone a wedding is minor compared to that,” Laniauskas said.

“We’re trying to get that message out there that it’s still important to stay home and we’re not in the clear yet,” Wetherell added.

They didn’t get their dream wedding, but their family did go out of the way to make their wedding day special.

About 20 of their family and friends surprised them with a faux wedding celebration via video chat. A member of their family even dropped off a box with some wedding essentials to the couple’s house.

“They had gotten us a wedding cake. They had gotten us haku leis and decorations to put up behind us. It was so cute . Our friends and family are incredible and they definitely– that’s what we needed last night. This faux wedding was unbelievable,” Laniauskas said.

The video celebration lasted about four hours.

“People were loud, people got drunk. It was like a real wedding party…we even cut the cake. It’s going to be hard to top that,” Laniauskas said.

The couple said they are tentatively rescheduling their nuptials for August, but they want to make sure things are totally safe before they go ahead with their big day.