Nurses at Kapiolan‘i Medical Center continue picket over stalled contract negotiations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nurses and several respiratory therapists at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children held another informational picket Wednesday morning over continued unsuccessful contract negotiations.

With their contract now expired, the Hawaii Nurses Association says nurses at the medical center want better protocols and procedures in place for protection against COVID-19.

Kapiolani’s current policy requires the reuse of N95 surgical masks used around COVID-19 patients. The masks, which are meant to help prevent nurses from contracting the virus, are to be reworn a number of times before being disposed due to existing limitations with acquiring PPE.

Hawaii Nurses Association OPEIU Local 50 President Daniel Ross says it is not a strike, but they are picketing because they have concerns about questionable protocols that put healthcare professionals and patients at risk for COVID-19.

Picketing began at 6:30 a.m. with some respiratory therapists joining the nurses in solidarity.

“Each day that goes by puts vulnerable children and their mothers at risk for COVID-19,” said Ross. “We hoped to be much further along in our negotiations by now so that the nurses could focus on patient care during this critical time. There is an unwillingness of the hospital’s leaders to take our concerns seriously, but we’re not giving up. We are willing to continue to raise our voices and stand up for patients and advocate for quality care.”

Ross adds that after the nurses’ last informational picket, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children held two 12-hour days of bargaining, but did not discuss substantive issues relating to health protections against COVID-19.

Nurses are also concerned about using the same masks when caring for COVID-19 patients and non COVID-19 patients in the same shift.

Meanwhile, Kapiolani’s management adamantly maintains that nurses are not at risk for COVID-19 if they are wearing the surgical masks.

Negotiations have entered their thirteenth week.