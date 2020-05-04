Number of incoming travelers to Hawaii go up on May 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of people arriving in the state has gone up, according to numbers reported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority on May 3.

The report said that 823 arrived in Hawaii on Saturday, May 2. Included in those numbers are 188 visitors and 315 residents.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(Courtesy of HTA)