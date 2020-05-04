Number of incoming travelers to Hawaii go up on May 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of people arriving in the state has gone up, according to numbers reported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority on May 3.

The report said that 823 arrived in Hawaii on Saturday, May 2. Included in those numbers are 188 visitors and 315 residents.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(Courtesy of HTA)
  • Crew = flight crew members
  • Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii
  • Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID
  • Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
  • Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

Trending Stories