Number of incoming travelers slightly decreased on April 11

A sight not often seen–an empty curbside at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the number of incoming passengers to the state on April 11 have gone down by 20 people.

This is compared to the number of people who arrived in the state on April 10.

A total of 404 people arrived in the state, says HTA. Those numbers include 89 visitors and 147 residents. These numbers do not include interisland travel.

The remaining 168 are crew members (99), intended new residents (35), and transit (34).