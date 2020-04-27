Number of flights down, 542 arrive in Hawaii on April 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 542 arrived in the state of Hawaii on Saturday, April 25.
Including in this count are 135 visitors and 200 returning residents.
HTA says that the number of flights are going down with only 10 incoming flights on Saturday.
According to Hawaii Governor David Ige in a press conference on Saturday, April 25, the Federal Aviation Administration has made it clear that air traffic cannot be shut down.
This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on April 25.
- Crew = flight crew members
- Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii
- Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID
- Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawai‘i and aren’t leaving the airport
- Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers