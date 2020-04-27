Number of flights down, 542 arrive in Hawaii on April 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 542 arrived in the state of Hawaii on Saturday, April 25.

Including in this count are 135 visitors and 200 returning residents.

HTA says that the number of flights are going down with only 10 incoming flights on Saturday.

According to Hawaii Governor David Ige in a press conference on Saturday, April 25, the Federal Aviation Administration has made it clear that air traffic cannot be shut down.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on April 25.

(HTA)