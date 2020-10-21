Number of coronavirus-related deaths at Life Care Center grows to seven

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A resident at the Life Care Center died shortly after contracting coronavirus, said the facility in a report on Wednesday.

The Life Care Center of Hilo first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 54 residents have tested positive as of Oct. 21.

Of those 54 residents, seven have passed away.

In addition, one more employee tested positive for the virus bringing Life Care’s associate case count to 17. Four associates remain in isolation while 13 have fully recovered.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

Life Care shared that when a resident tests positive for COVID-19, they are moved to the red zone of the facility where a controlled number of staff can safely monitor their symptoms and provide around-the-clock care.

Below is a timeline of COVID-19 case spread through the Life Care Center, as reported by the facility:

Monday, Sept. 21 – Retesting of all associates was completed. All results were negative.

– Retesting of all associates was completed. All results were negative. Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Life Care received notification that a non-direct care associate tested positive in the community.

– Life Care received notification that a non-direct care associate tested positive in the community. Thursday, Sept. 24 – No active COVID-19 residents in the facility. Four associates tested positive. One has recovered and returned to work. The other three are still recovering at home.

– No active COVID-19 residents in the facility. Four associates tested positive. One has recovered and returned to work. The other three are still recovering at home. Friday, Sept. 25 – An additional 18 staff members were tested. All results came back negative. One resident tested positive. The resident was receiving care in the yellow zone of the facility and was immediately moved to the red zone.

– An additional 18 staff members were tested. All results came back negative. One resident tested positive. The resident was receiving care in the yellow zone of the facility and was immediately moved to the red zone. Saturday, Sept. 26 – 17 associates and four residents were retested. All 17 associates tested negative for COVID-19, but two of the resident tests came back positive. The two residents were immediately moved to the red zone of the facility.

– 17 associates and four residents were retested. All 17 associates tested negative for COVID-19, but two of the resident tests came back positive. The two residents were immediately moved to the red zone of the facility. Sunday, Sept. 27 – Whole house testing of residents completed.

– Whole house testing of residents completed. Monday, Sept. 28 – Whole house testing of staff completed.

– Whole house testing of staff completed. Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Results from staff and resident testing received. One resident has been hospitalized.

– Results from staff and resident testing received. One resident has been hospitalized. Thursday, Oct. 1 – Whole house testing of residents and staff.

– Whole house testing of residents and staff. Friday, Oct. 2 – 10 new resident cases identified. All residents moved to red zone COVID-19 units receiving care and treatment. Two residents transferred to Hilo Medical Center for proactive treatment. One resident died. One associate recovered.

– 10 new resident cases identified. All residents moved to red zone COVID-19 units receiving care and treatment. Two residents transferred to Hilo Medical Center for proactive treatment. One resident died. One associate recovered. Saturday, Oct. 3 – One new resident case and one new associate case identified. The resident is receiving care in the red zone COVID-19 unit. The associate is recovering at home. Second resident death reported.

– One new resident case and one new associate case identified. The resident is receiving care in the red zone COVID-19 unit. The associate is recovering at home. Second resident death reported. Monday, Oct. 5 – Eight new resident cases and no additional associate cases.

– Eight new resident cases and no additional associate cases. Tuesday, Oct. 6 – One new resident case and two additional associate cases.

– One new resident case and two additional associate cases. Wednesday, Oct. 7 – One new associate case.

– One new associate case. Thursday, Oct. 8 – 14 new resident cases. Third resident death reported. One additional associate case.

– 14 new resident cases. Third resident death reported. One additional associate case. Friday, Oct. 9 – One resident transferred to Hilo Medical Center for proactive treatment.

– One resident transferred to Hilo Medical Center for proactive treatment. Saturday, Oct. 10 – Two new resident cases and five additional associate cases.

– Two new resident cases and five additional associate cases. Sunday, Oct. 11 – One new resident case.

– One new resident case. Monday, Oct. 12 – Two new resident cases.

– Two new resident cases. Tuesday, Oct. 13 – One new resident case. One resident death. Three associates have recovered.

– One new resident case. One resident death. Three associates have recovered. Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Three residents readmitted from Hilo Medical Center.

– Three residents readmitted from Hilo Medical Center. Thursday, Oct. 15 – One new resident case.

– One new resident case. Friday, Oct. 16 – One resident died.

– One resident died. Monday, Oct. 19 –One new resident case. Six additional residents have recovered.

–One new resident case. Six additional residents have recovered. Tuesday, Oct. 20 – One new associate case. Two additional residents died.

