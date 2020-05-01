Not a furlough; Kauai County will test out a four-day work week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami implemented a schedule change for county employees.

This will take effect on Monday, May 4.

In the county’s COVID-19 daily update report on Thursday, April 30, he recognized that as the county works to reopen its economy, bringing people back to work will require people to move around. He reminds that the risk of spreading the virus remains.

He said that “the role of the county is to continue to think out of the box solutions to help reduce risk where we can…As the second largest employer on our island, our county government also needs to look internally for these creative solutions. We know that many of the county services are public facing. We also know that our county operations lead to an increase to vehicular travel during peak travel hours when our associates commute to and from work.”

To balance that movement, he says that about 400 county employees will be working on a four-day week schedule. The mayor adds that this will reduce the number of commutes by 20 percent, as well as the number of times their workers will need to leave home.

Because of the new schedule, most public facing county offices will be closed every Friday and will be open from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“We want to be clear that our associates are not being furloughed and their pay will not be reduced in any way, as they will continue to be working their full 40-hours a week,” said Mayor Kawakami.

