HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nordstrom Ala Moana is set to reopen this Thursday.
Some of the safety precautions being taken include health screenings of employees before they come to work, providing face coverings for employees and customers, social distancing and limitng the number of customers in stores.
They are also modifying the fitting room.
Nordstorm will also continue to offer contactless curbside pickup.
- WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses childcare services and re-opening guidelines
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces timetable for additional re-openings
- New scholarship fund aims to give Hawaii public high school graduates flexible means of continuing education
- Nordstrom Ala Moana reopens Thursday
- Child care facilities will need to establish policies to safeguard against exposure to COVID-19