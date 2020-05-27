Nordstrom Ala Moana reopens Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nordstrom Ala Moana is set to reopen this Thursday.

Some of the safety precautions being taken include health screenings of employees before they come to work, providing face coverings for employees and customers, social distancing and limitng the number of customers in stores.

They are also modifying the fitting room.

Nordstorm will also continue to offer contactless curbside pickup.