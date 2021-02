WAIPIO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Central Pacific Bank and Sun Noodle partner together to help seniors at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Noodles were given free to Hawaii United Okinawa Association members, especially the kupuna, to help them during the pandemic.

This drive-thru give-away was done in the Okinawan spirit of yuimaaru which means helping others in time of need.