Noodle and Rice Fest canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s no Noodle Fest or Rice Fest this year.
This year’s Noodle Fest was originally scheduled for March.
It was moved to this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, then later to September.
The Rice Fest was scheduled for September.
Both festivals typically draw thousands of people to Victoria Ward Park in Kakaako.
Organizers say the festivals will be back next year.
