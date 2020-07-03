Noise, traffic, helicopter activity during sixth annual Exercise Lightning Forge training event

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The sixth annual Exercise Lightning Forge training event will be July 7 to July 21 on Oahu.

The 25th Infantry Division does the exercise will be the first large-scale training event since it started training again in May.

More than 5,000 soldiers will be in the exercise.

The exercise will be at Schofield Barracks, Schofield Barracks East Range, Dillingham Army Airfield, the Kahuku Training Area, and Basilan Drop Zone.

Convoys may travel between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in order to minimize impacts on local traffic on the H-2 freeway, Kunia Road, Kamehameha Highway, and Kaukonahua Road/Farrington Highway.

Residents near Dillingham Army Airfield may hear some noise as there are exercises plane with helicopters on July 8 and 9 between 6 p.m. and midnight both days.

Residents near Helemano Plantation may hear some noise as there are night-time helicopter exercises in what is called the Basilan Drop Zone on July 17 and 18.

Exercise Lightning Forge prepares the brigade combat team for a training rotation at the U.S. Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

