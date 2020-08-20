No social gatherings on Oahu under new orders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Business owners and medical experts said they expected stricter orders from the Honolulu Mayor, but for now, the City and County are limiting group sizes to five people. This also applies for members of the same household when going to stores or other public spaces.

The city is asking larger families to go out into public spaces in smaller numbers. The Mayor said no social gatherings are allowed anywhere indoors or outdoors, but they are limiting the group sizes to five people in public, such as museums and shopping malls.

Honolulu officials said “social gathering” rules apply to members of different households coming together in an outdoor event or private home.

The Pearlridge Center General Manager, David Cianelli, said they have been enforcing safety procedures since the shopping center reopened. He did not see much of a change under the new orders, but he did say they will adjust the language on signs to COVID-19 informational material.

Cianelli said, “It’s just communicating, adding additional signage and just approaching people in a very friendly but somewhat firm way, and just letting them know what the new procedures are.”

Restaurants on Oahu will also limit each table to five people. The Hawaii Restaurant Association Chair, Greg Maples, said he is glad restaurants are able to stay open for dine-in.

“In our restaurant, what we will do is simply take chairs away so that no table has more than five,” Maples said. “We will have to explain to guests when they make reservations or come in, you know when they have a large group they have to split up.”

The same rules apply to outdoor attractions, although parks, trails and beaches remain closed.

However, unlike the shutdown at the start of the pandemic, certain businesses like retailers, hair salons and gyms can remain open. Places of worship can also continue to hold gatherings, but they are asked not to sing or play wind instruments during the service.

These are minimal changes for some, including Lt. Governor Josh Green.

“Honestly, I don’t think yesterday’s restrictions were consequential,” Green said. “I think it’s good to have smaller gatherings, but it was really the large gatherings outdoors, yesterday was really just small changes.”

The limits of the new orders are already being felt at the Waikiki Aquarium, it is shutting its doors by the end of day on Aug 19. for an undetermined period of time. A statement from the aquarium said it can no longer financially sustain itself under the current environment.

