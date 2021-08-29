‘No plans to shut down’ Gov. David Ige denies social media rumors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige dismissed rumors of a COVID-related shut down in Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 29, via social media.

“There have been rumors circulating about a shut down in Hawaii. I want to clear the record that there are currently no plans to shut down. All posts on social media and being distributed by other means are not true. Official announcements will always come from official channels,” Gov. Ige said in a Facebook and Twitter post.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This statement from Gov. Ige comes after these rumors began to circulate on social media.

Gov. Ige’s statements also come on the same day the DOH reported 1,678 new coronavirus cases in Hawaii.