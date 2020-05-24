No new COVID-19 cases reported, state total remains at 643

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports no new COVID-19 cases. The state total remains at 643.

Two new recoveries were also reported, totaling 591 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 81 (0)
  • Honolulu: 414 (0)
  • Kauai: 20 (0)
  • Maui: 118 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 84 (0)
  • Deaths: 17 (0)
  • Released from isolation: 591 (2)

