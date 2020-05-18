No new cases of COVID-19. State total remains at 640

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. The total is still 640.

Of the 640 total positive tests, 49 are still active cases. The DOH reports 42,524 test results have been received as of May 17th, an increase of 360 from May 16th and an increase of 2,615 since one week ago.

No new cases required hospitalization, and one additional patient has been released from isolation, totaling 574 recoveries.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 77

Honolulu: 415

Kauai: 21

Maui: 117

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 82

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 574 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.