No new cases of COVID-19 reported. State total remains at 643

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. The state total remains 643.

Of the 643 total positive tests, 34 are active cases. The DOH reported 50,371 test results have been received as of May 24th.

No new cases required hospitalization, and some data cleaning removed one previously reported hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The number of recoveries is now 592.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 414

Kauai: 20

Maui: 118

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 592 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.