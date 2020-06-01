No new cases of COVID-19 reported; state total remains 652

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. The state total remains 652.
Of the 652 total positive tests, 27 are active cases. The DOH reported 55,336 test results have been received as of May 31.
No new cases required hospitalization. No additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is 608.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 81
- Honolulu: 421
- Kauai: 20
- Maui: 120
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
- Required Hospitalization: 83
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 608
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
- LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks as protests grow across the country
- Future of stadiums, arenas promises high tech, low capacity
- Maui Invitational Offers Dream Package for fans in ALL IN Challenge
- California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting
- FEMA head urges hurricane prep in midst of coronavirus pandemic