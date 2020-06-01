No new cases of COVID-19 reported; state total remains 652

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. The state total remains 652.

Of the 652 total positive tests, 27 are active cases. The DOH reported 55,336 test results have been received as of May 31.

No new cases required hospitalization. No additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is 608.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 421

Kauai: 20

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 608

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.