No new cases of COVID-19 and some data cleaning bring state total to 642

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. The state total is now 642; though yesterday the total was 647, five cases were removed after the DOH updated its testing information.

Of the 642 total positive tests, 40 are active cases. The DOH reported 47,985 test results have been received as of May 21st.

1 new case required hospitalization, and 6 additional patients were released from isolation. The number of recoveries is now 585.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81 (-1)

Honolulu: 414 (-2)

Kauai: 20 (-1)

Maui: 117 (-1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 84 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 585 (6)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.